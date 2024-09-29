Bhumi Pednekar is a true food aficionado. The actress often teases her fans with her culinary explorations. The star's latest Instagram update features an unconventional food fusion that brings back her childhood memories. In a short video, Bhumi is seen taking a potato chip, topping it with some chocolate cake, and savouring it with great enthusiasm. Her facial expressions clearly show how much she enjoyed this unique fusion snack. In her caption, the actress wrote, “Bachpan Ki Yaad, Best combo ever EVER cake emoji + fries emoji! Zyaada mat khaana lekin, thoda.” ["Childhood memories, best combo ever EVER! But don't have too much, only a little"].

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar shared a sneak peek into her “compulsory food pit stop” before flying off from Delhi. On her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of a delicious South Indian meal at Carnatic Cafe at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The photo features crunchy, paper-thin dosa served with sambar and two types of chutneys. “Compulsory food pit stop before I fly out from Delhi. Carnatic Cafe,” read the caption. Click here to read more.





Before that, Bhumi Pednekar was found relishing a Gujarati thali at Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Mumbai. The actress described herself as a “thali girl” as she shared a picture of a Gujarati thali before digging into it. The thali featured different types of rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, paneer sabji, alu matar sabji, Gujarati dal, kadhi, multiple types of chutneys, a pappad and other items. A glass of chaas was also kept beside the thali. Full story here.





When Bhumi Pednekar was in Switzerland, she did not stop herself from relishing the yummy food there. From partying at feasting festivals to diving into multiple street food spots, she explored everything in the foreign land. The star posted a series of Instagram stories showcasing various culinary delights over there. In the first video, we spotted what looked like a Swiss fondue, which left our mouths watering. Check out the actress' other food delights here.





