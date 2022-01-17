Bipasha Basu is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. Besides being a successful model and actor, she has emerged well as a social media influencer too. The Bollywood diva tied the knots with actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016; and ever since, the two are giving us major couple goals on Instagram. If you follow them on the photo-sharing app, you will find the duo regularly uploading pictures of their vacations, couple yoga sessions, diet regime and more. But what we love the most are their meal dates! Bipasha Basu, who is also known to be a great chef, cooks up storm in her kitchen every now then. Both Bipasha and Karan share glimpses of those delicacies on Instagram, with the latter gushing over the food with adorable notes. This Sunday was no different in the Basu-Grover household.





According to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram posts, 'Chef Bonnie' (as Bipasha is fondly known) prepared cheese-burst pizza this weekend - and it was overloaded with chicken, veggies, olives and more. Sharing a picture of the delish food on her Insta-Stories, Bipasha wrote, "Sunday pizza by me #chefbonniesdeli". Take a look:





Looks delicious, isn't it? What happened next is just so relatable. In Bipasha's next Insta-story, we saw a photo of Karan with two empty plates. "Pizza was Here!!!! That was very fast," the story read. Check it out:





Karan Singh Grover too shared his version of the 'pizza story' with an adorable Reel on Instagram. The reel depicted the whole process of how he devoured the delicious pizza in "a blink" and what happened next. Take a look:





Replying to the Insta-Reel, Bipasha wrote, "Demolition Man".





We found Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's indulgent Sunday saga too adorable. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.