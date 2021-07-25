Who doesn't love a yummy weekend meal? And if it is being served from a loving mother's kitchen, it just becomes all the more special. It looks like actress Bipasha Basu is having a fabulous weekend thanks to one such meal. She shared a snapshot on Instagram of the dish that has stolen her heart and after one look at it, we know why. We are now eyeing the scrumptious bowl of chicken khichda that we found on Bipasha's Instagram Stories and it's difficult for us not to drool over it. The actress thanked actor Ayaz Khan for the treat and wrote in the caption, "Ayaz Khan, your mom is a genius!" She adds a hashtag of "chicken khichda."

Chicken Khichda is a variant of the dish Haleem, which is quite popular in several Indian cities. The only difference between the two is that in khichda the ingredients are not as blended as they are in Haleem. The dish requires boneless chicken, rice and moong dal as its main ingredients. Onions, tomatoes, mint leaves and a whole lot of Indian spices add lip-smacking flavours to the dish. And who can ever say no to the aroma of fresh ghee?

If you are craving something with chicken, this is the dish for you. But, if you are more of a mutton person, check out this recipe to prepare a wholesome bowl of mutton khichda.





That Bipasha Basu is a foodie is evident from her Instagram posts. Even on husband Karan Singh Grover's birthday, the actress was apparently busy eyeing his delectable breakfast platter. In the caption of a video, she wrote, "When you have to patao the birthday boy to share his breakfast spread with you."





Have a look:

(Also Read: This Dessert By Bipasha Basu Is Making Us Drool. Can You Guess What Is It?)





Even her Valentine's Day celebration included a yummy cake. While the couple cut the cake and celebrated the joys of love, we could not help but stare at the dessert with white frosting and some fresh fruit toppings.

Last year, the couple was seen munching on a huge platter at a glistening swimming pool. Bipasha called themselves "foodies forever" in the post and we know the tag holds true till this day.

Bipasha Basu also took to making besan laddoos at home on the occasion of her fourth marriage anniversary. Take a look:

Tell us which of Bipasha's favourite foods you will try out first.