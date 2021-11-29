Bipasha Basu is self-confessed foodie who, apart from enjoying a variety of cuisines, also likes to cook at home and treat her loved ones. We often see her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, appreciating her for the yummy food she prepares. This time around, when Bipasha treated him, he was floored. Karan shared a video on Instagram Stories of a batch of freshly baked cookies made by the actress. Karan captioned the video, “Doesn't matter what the weather forecast says… cookies by #chefbonniesdeli always mean sunshine.” Here chef Bonnie deli is none other than Bipasha whose nickname is Bonnie. He added, “Thank you honey”, and tagged Bipasha.

Bipasha made these delicious cookies for Karan

Looks like Bipasha Basu really likes to pamper her husband with good food. Maybe it's her way of expressing love and care towards Karan Singh Grover. Few days ago, she made cookies loaded with white and dark chocolates. Karan shared a snapshot of a batch of the cookies along with a note that read, “Yummies from chef Bonnie's deli.” He added, “Thank you Rocky Star, because of you I got a fresh batch too,” stating the fact that Bipasha had made those cookies for her friend, designer Rocky Star. Rocky, too, posted a picture of cookies and thanked Bipasha for the treat. Read more about it here.

Karan Singh Grover enjoying a pasta

Well, if you think that Bipasha Basu only makes cookies or sweet delights for Karan Singh Grover, you are wrong. Once, she cooked up a storm for him and made us hungry. Karan shared a photo of a yellow curry that was served with brown rice. We could see vegetables like broccoli and green onions in the curry. Chicken, too, was part of the dish and it looked every bit tempting. Karan was completely thrilled with the meal and wrote, “Thank you honey @bipashabasu”, in the caption. He went on to add, “Another portion of yummy in my belly. All thanks to #chefsbonniesdeli.” Find out more about Bipasha's home-cooked Asian curry here.





Bipasha Basu does rustle up mouth-watering food from time to time. We just cannot wait for her next food adventure.