Happy Birthday to Bipasha Basu. The actress turns 45 today (on January 7, 2024). Her Instagram Stories are flooded with wishes from the film fraternity. But do you know where Bipasha is celebrating her birthday? To mark this special day, Bipasha, along with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi Basu, jetted off to the Maldives. The family of three is having all the fun at the picturesque island country and their social media uploads are proof enough. Our food-hungry eyes could not help but notice the posts featuring foodie fun. In her Instagram stories, Bipasha shared a small clip featuring a cup full of tea that was made by Karan Singh Grover. In the caption, Bipasha wrote, “Birthday chai. Love you hubby,” along with pink hearts, folded hands, heart-eyed face, and evil eye emoji.





No birthday is complete without a birthday cake, and Bipasha Basu made sure to include her social media family in the celebration by sharing a picture of her cake. In the snapshot, we could spot what appeared to be a butterscotch cake topped with strawberries and berries. On the white plate, ”'Happy Birthday Bipasha” was written with chocolate syrup. Alongside the image, Bipasha expressed her gratitude, writing, “Thank you,” accompanied by a pink heart emoji.











In another heartwarming video, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were seen embracing each other while celebrating the special occasion at midnight. Karan Singh Grover can be heard saying, “Happy Birthday my baabu.” Bipasha Basu captioned the moment with, “Sweet hushed emotional midnight wishes...shhhh...baby is zzzing (sleeping),” accompanied by a pink heart, folded hands, and evil eyes emoji.











We wish all the happiness to Bipasha Basu on this special day. May this year be full of foodilicious fun and memorable moments.