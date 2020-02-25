Karan Singh Grover Indulges In 'Gajar Ka Halwa And Birthday Paayesh' Made By This Special Person

SEARCH
Bipasha's mother Mamta Basu treated Karan Singh Grover with home-made gajar ka halwa and payesh.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 25, 2020 15:50 IST

Karan Singh Grover is inarguably one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. Karan, who was last seen as Mr. Bajaj in the remake of the popular soap 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has several interesting projects up his sleeves. Known for his work in Indian television series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai, Karan celebrated his 38th birthday on 23rd February. Karan Singh Grover along with wife and actress Bipasha Basu, who were in Maldives for a small vacation, landed in town recently, and as a birthday present, Bipasha's mother Mamta Basu treated him with home-made gajar ka halwa and payesh.

"Gajar ka halwa and birthday paayesh for me as soon as I landed! Thank you MA @mumu_basu

You are truly divine!!!," Karan captioned his Instagram post where he can be seen holding two big bowls of gajar ka halwa and paayesh.

What took the cake here was Bipasha Basu's adorable comment that read, "She is making it even better for you..than my birthday!!! #luckyboy."  Don't we love the banter these two share on social media? The adorable comment by Bipasha also garnered many likes.

Gajar ka halwa is a typical winter delicacy made with shredded carrots, ghee, milk and lots of chunky nuts. Payesh, on the other hand, is a close cousin of kheer made with rice, milk and sugar. Payesh is slightly runnier in consistency, as it contains more amount of milk. It is also often laced with nuts and dry fruits.
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  Karan Singh GroverKaran Singh Grover Bipasha BasuKasautii Zindagii Kay 2
