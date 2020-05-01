Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrated Their Fourth Anniversary With All Things Sweet And Homemade

Bipasha and Karan celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary amid the lockdown.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday, 30th April, 2020. The couple, who celebrated the big day amid the nation-wide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, left no stone unturned to make it special for each other despite staying inside. Both Karan and Bipasha keep sharing their adorable pictures for their fans on social media. On their anniversary, Bipasha Basu posted their beautiful wedding moments video. The home-bound celebration also included a home-made cake made by Bipasha for Karan, and we just can't have enough of the cute gesture.





She posted the picture of the cake on her Instagram stories. It was a simple, coconut, heart-shaped cake she specially baked for her love. She wrote on the image, 'baked a coconut cake for my love, looks are deceptive, tasted very good'. Bipasha also baked another dish that Karan loves, custard layered with cake, cookies and mango. And all of it looked absolutely delicious! Have a look:





Isn't it the cutest thing ever? No wait, there's more! The doting wife started the prep for their big day well in advance. She made drool-worthy besan ladoos for Karan Singh Grover. In an IGTV video that Bipasha shared, she is seen making besan ladoos from scratch while Karan makes the video. And it seems like the ladoos are a healthier version of besan ladoo as she uses jaggery instead of refined sugar. Bipasha makes a rather huge batch of ladoos and when Karan asks if she's making it or a whole village, she says she is prepping for a whole month! She captioned the post, '4th Anniversary (#Monkeyversary) Prep, The Making of his favourite Besan Laddoo". It seems Karan loves to gorge on this Indian delight. And the ladoos were sure delicious as he commented on the video saying,"Truly the best ladoos ever!!"

The couples' friends and family also made sure to make it special for them by wishing them over video calls and the couple graciously thanked them on Instagram.





Here's wishing the cute couple a very happy fourth anniversary!







