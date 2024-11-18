Nearly 40 people have fallen sick and one person has died as a result of a possible E. Coli outbreak in organic carrots in the United States. This has led to the recall of whole and baby carrots that are sold at some of the largest retailers in the country. Grimmway Farms, based in Bakersfield, California, discontinued its organic whole and organic baby peeled carrots on Saturday (November 16), due to the possibility that the vegetable was tainted with Escherichia coli, which produces Shiga toxin, as per a report by US Food & Drug (FDA).

While the affected carrots should no longer be accessible in grocery shops, the produce company warned consumers that some might still have them in their kitchens. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that Grimmway Farms' organic carrots might be linked to the most recent incident, forcing the recall. FDA's cautionary note read, “Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhoea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.” FDA also mentioned that there have been 39 illnesses and one death.

Customers who bought organic whole carrots between August 14 and October 23 were advised not to eat them, according to Grimmway Farms. The company also advised discarding organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by dates between September 11 and November 12. As per the company, any recalled carrots should be discarded or brought back to the store for a refund.

“If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional,” said Grimmway Farms before adding that consumers who are concerned about contracting the disease must seek medical help immediately.

Some of the US-based stores affected by the E. coli outbreak mentioned in the FDA list include Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Trader Joe's, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons and Canadian chains Loblaws and Compliments.