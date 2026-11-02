Coffee is an essential part of many of our daily routines, but Nestle's CEO takes his love for the beverage to another level. Philipp Navratil has revealed that he drinks as many as eight cups of coffee every day.

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According to Business Insider, Philipp Navratil drinks nearly five cups of coffee before it is 10 in the morning. Talking about his choice of coffee, the CEO said that he likes his coffee “black, cold, and without sugar” and considers his go-to drink a “healthy beverage.”

Philipp Navratil's Daily Routine Starts With Water

Talking about his daily routine, Philipp revealed that he starts his day by drinking water right after waking up to make sure he is hydrated. Then he has his most anticipated first cup of coffee in the morning.

While many face trouble falling asleep after having coffee, the Nestle boss revealed he sleeps well despite his high level of caffeine intake. He shared that he tries to get at least eight hours of sleep every night but admitted that it does not always happen.

Philipp, who started working at Nestle in 2001, revealed that he wakes up around 6:30 AM every day because he works best in the morning after having his first cup of coffee.

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Nestle CEO Drinks Coffee Even After Dinner

Phillip Navratil's coffee routine does not end in the morning. After a long day of work, the CEO has his final cup of coffee after dinner, when he typically drinks an espresso. Sometimes, he also opts for a decaffeinated version. “Coffee is more of a psychological thing. I really enjoy coffee. I just like the flavour,” he shared.

Philipp Navratil's comments reflect his personal habits and should not be taken as a recommendation.

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