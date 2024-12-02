Anyone who has spent time in the kitchen knows the challenge of chopping small vegetables, especially those fiery little chillies. Not only does it require precision, but one wrong move can result in an unfortunate cut, causing you to head straight for the first-aid box. Social media chef Anatolii Dobrovolskyi has shared a video showcasing what he calls a “hack,” inspired by traditional Indian ingenuity, to help people chop small veggies more safely. The video has since gone viral.

The video begins with Dobrovolskyi acknowledging an innovative idea from an Indian woman in a video. In her clever method, she uses a simple ice cream stick and a rubber band to protect her thumb while chopping. The process is simple yet effective — the stick is secured around the thumb with the band, creating a barrier that prevents accidental cuts as she navigates her knife.

Dobrovolskyi, inspired by this practical solution, sets out to test the technique himself. The chef assembles the materials, follows the steps, and proudly presents the finished chopped chillies at the end.

His caption perfectly sums up the blend of curiosity and fun that drew viewers in. It reads, “Thanks for inspiration @sangita_kitchen3 Struggling to chop tiny veggies without a trip to the ER? Tried this hack, and let's just say it was an adventure! Watch till the end for the verdict. Can you do it better?”

Watch the video here:

The video has so far received over 77K likes. The comments to the post have also been lively. Many users hailed his attempt as “clever” and “smart,” praising his willingness to try something new.

But not everyone was impressed. Some users questioned the practicality of the hack.

“But why can't I just use a cutting board?” asked one. Another wondered, “What about your other hand holding the pepper?”

Some users suggested alternatives, pointing out that scissors could be a simpler tool for the task. “Scissors anyone?” wrote one person, while another said, “A scissor would do this job perfectly.”

Others had a more playful take on the hack, with one comment reading, “That looks like a really good way to slice open your finger.”

And then there were those who saw it as a showcase of “Indian jugaad,” the term used for creative problem-solving. Comments like “Every Indian mom” and “Indians ninja technique, without cutting board we can” reflected the admiration for this approach. One user even commented, “Our Indian mothers did it without the stick,” a nod to the generations who mastered kitchen skills long before modern hacks.

So, while the video highlights a novel method that blends tradition with innovation, it's clear that not everyone is sold on the idea but it certainly sparked a lively debate among food enthusiasts.