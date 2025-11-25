Food is often said to be a universal language, and in the world of Indian cuisine, few names shine as brightly as Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The celebrated chef, known for his culinary skills and charismatic on-screen presence, recently found himself in an unexpected situation. Sanjeev turned waiter for actor Boman Irani and asked him for tips. What followed was a hilarious exchange, with Boman requesting the chef to "let him eat the food first" before discussing money. Their playful banter has left fans in splits.





The video, shared on Instagram, begins with Boman waiting for his food at a restaurant. Moments later, a dish appears in the frame while someone in the background says, "Oh, what a good-looking dish, it looks so delicious, service was also perfect. I have never seen this fast service. It deserves a tip, lots of tips. What do you say?" The waiter turns out to be none other than Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Annoyed by the running commentary, Boman says, "Let me eat the food first, then we will talk about the tip," leaving Sanjeev speechless. A text overlay on the video reads, "When you're here for the food, but the waiter is here for your feedback." In the caption, Sanjeev wrote, "Nothing, just following mummy's instructions on staying positive and believing in myself."

Watch the full video below:

The video has delighted viewers, with many praising the effortless camaraderie and comic timing between Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Boman Irani. One user wrote, "Always making us laugh and hungry at the same time."





Another added, "Bhagwaan itna glamorous and knowledgeable waiter sabko de!"





"Hahaha, loved this so much," read another comment.





What are you thoughts on this hilarious video? Let us know in the comments below!