Celebrity chef Sarah Todd is on an incredible culinary journey in India - exploring local foods from different parts of the country, be it Tamil Nadu in the South or Meghalaya in the East. Her recent food adventures are from Ludhiana in Punjab. In the video posted on her Instagram, Sarah shares she drove a long way to enjoy a "cult burger" from a humble street shop called 'Deep Top Notch Burger'.





As shown in the video, the food cart is crowded with a line of customers and the humble owner and chef assembles about 15 to 20 burgers in one go. These desi burgers have the delicious combination of a crispy aloo tikki patty, layers of melted cheese, capsicum, onion, chutneys, spicy mayo, and the "wildest twist-stir-fried masala noodles right in the middle," shares Sarah.





"His mom's chutney is the sweetest part of it all," Sarah reveals her favourite element of this tasty burger, adding, "The energy around this stall is electric. Just a young guy doing his thing with so much passion. If you're ever in Ludhiana, make the trip. Trust me."

The burger has many pops of delicious flavours and textures promised in every bite. Explaining the flavours, Sarah adds, "It's creamy, crunchy, tangy, spicy... messy in the best way."





"I honestly think this is one of the best street food dishes I've had," the celebrity chef confesses.

"So glad to see people finally getting the recognition they deserve," an Instagram user wrote.





Appreciating the food cart owner, another said, "He's so passionate, respectful and humble!"





A foodie wrote, "Looks incredible I need to try this!" Another shared, "Dang! A core childhood memory, burgers with noodles."





An impressed viewer wrote, "I wish I could get this in Canada."





This tasty burger is one of the many delicious foods Sara has explored in India and shared with the world through social media. Check out her fascinating rice beer-making experience in Assam here.