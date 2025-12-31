When it comes to indulging in fine dining, Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone know how to do it in style. This time, the couple brought their love for authentic Indian cuisine to Vikas Khanna's celebrated NYC restaurant, Bungalow. They tried the chef's special pomegranate and cardamom modaks to celebrate the end of 2025. Vikas shared moments from Ranveer and Deepika's dining experience with fans on Instagram. In the video, the chef was seen assembling the dessert with his hands. He then fed the sweet to the Dhurandhar star. Deepika showcased her culinary skills by making modaks with her own hands.





The caption read, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 - a new beginning in honour of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak*. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026."





Describing the modak he made for the couple, the chef added, "Modak is a sweet dumpling offered to Lord Ganesha. Pomegranate is considered sacred in many cultures around the world for health & wellbeing. Standing in front of my parents' wedding picture and creating modaks from the moulds I just got from Siddhivinayak Temple.....I'm truly humbled." Watch the video here:

What is modak?

Modak is a traditional Indian sweet, most closely associated with the festival Ganesh Chaturthi. It's known as Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet. Made from a dough of rice or wheat flour, the dessert is filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut and jaggery, sometimes with nuts and spices as well. Several other variations also exist. Modaks symbolise auspicious beginnings, prosperity, wisdom, blessings and the sweetness of life.





