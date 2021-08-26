Many of us struggle with getting our kids to eat vegetables. While you must have tried to give them vegetables in a mashed form or with a tasty side accompaniment, it hardly works out. But what if we tell you that you can make your kids indulge in vegetables easily? Yes, that' right. With this easy recipe of vegetable cheese chilla, it is possible to add veggies to our kids' diet. This chilla is quite easy to make. This chilla is packed with the goodness of vegetables tossed with cheese - a delicious meal for kids and adults, alike.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: This Protein Chilla Can Help In Kick-Starting Your Day (Recipe Inside)





Chilla has long been a popular option when it comes to cooking breakfast. It can easily be made in just 20 minutes and can be moulded according to your taste. From besan chilla, oats chilla to even keto chilla- there are many options to try. But to keep things simple for this recipe, today we will make a chilla from besan and fill it with yummy vegetables and cheese! So, without waiting any further, let's get check out the recipe.

This is a quick recipe to make

Here Is How To Make Vegetable Cheese Chilla | Vegetable Cheese Chilla Recipe

First, take three tablespoons of besan and add it to a bowl; now, mix red chilli powder, pepper and salt according to taste. In this same bow, add vegetables like chopped onion, capsicum and tomatoes. Pour some water and made a batter. Once done, pour the batter into a hot pan and cook till both sides turn golden brown. Add cheese to one side and cook till cheese melts.





(Also Read: Bored With Plain Chilla? Try This Besan Egg Chilla And Add Variety To Your Morning Meal)





Fold the chilla and serve with chutney or a tasty dip!





For the full recipe of vegetable cheese chilla, click here.





Make this fun recipe, and let us know how you liked it!