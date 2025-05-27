Dosa is one of the most beloved Indian dishes - not just in the southern states, but across the country. Interestingly, it's not only humans who are enjoying the taste of dosa. A recent viral video features an adorable dog whose mouth waters at the sight of this crispy South Indian delight. In the clip, the cute pet (named Butter) is seen looking intently at a plate with dosa and sambar. The dosa is half-eaten by a person off-camera. At the end of the video, this person gives butter a small piece of the plain dosa. The dog scarfs it down and seems to enjoy the taste.

The caption reads, "POV: When your roots are Scottish but you're born into a South Indian family."

This doggy dosa fan has won many hearts online. In the comments, many people responded with heart emojis and laughing emojis (because of the way he was drooling). Several users revealed that their dogs also love the taste of dosa as well as other South Indian delicacies like idli, medu vada, etc. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"That drooling for dosa."





"I just fed dosa to my recently rescued female Labrador. And I am shocked."





"My dogs are more south Indian than me. They basically like food, but their favourite is idly-dosai, and my home is actually exposed to cuisines from all over the world."





"My paw baby loves to eat dosa and medu vada, but when she sees idli then she runs away."





"Dosa idli curd any time. Can't eat without making for him as well."





"My German shepherd used to wait in the kitchen when Idli Sambar was cooking. And Pav Bhaji."





"Fed my doggo egg dosa just yesterday, man loves all kinds of dosas."





"Meanwhile, mine refuses to even smell vegetarian food."





Before this, a video showing a dog refusing to eat biscuits unless they have been dipped in tea took social media by storm. It seems that our furry friends have more in common with us than we realise! Click here to read the complete article.