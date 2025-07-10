There's something about a perfectly brewed cup of tea that hits the spot. In China, one tea house is taking this experience to a whole new level. At Xi Yue He Zi in Chongqing, you can enjoy a variety of teas with treats that float to your table on a miniature lake. A video showing a glimpse of this enchanting place is going viral on social media. The whimsical experience seems to be both delicious and delightful. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a unique dining experience that defies convention. People sit around a table featuring a serene water channel running through its centre.





While tea is served by the staff at guests' seats, bite-sized desserts and appetisers are carefully placed on floating trays that glide effortlessly across the water's surface to the customers. As the treats float towards the guests, they're treated to a mesmerising display of culinary artistry. With each dish arriving at your seat, you can decide whether to try it or move it along. The sensory experience combines taste, visual appeal, and a touch of magic.

Also Read: Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner Steps Down From His Role, Will Head Hershey Now

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: Watch: Farah Khan Offers A Glimpse Into Geeta Kapur's Birthday Festivities. Highlight: Delicious Food





The video went viral on Instagram, with several people expressing their wish to visit the tea house in the comments section. One user wrote, "Such a cool and beautiful experience." Another added, "Obsessed with this! So pretty! (And cool!)" Someone else said, "This is healing something inside me." "Wow, such an interesting concept," a user remarked. A viewer wrote, "Just one of the reasons why Chongqing is on my bucket list." "This was so peaceful to watch," one comment read.





Would you like to visit this tea house in China? Let us know in the comments section below!