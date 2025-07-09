Choreographer Geeta Kapur celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 5, but the fun festivities took place on a later day at her good friend Farah Khan's home. The filmmaker hosted a special lunch, and needless to mention, the BFFs had a gala time, surrounded by other close friends. Farah Khan shared a sneak peek of the celebrations on Instagram, where laughter flowed and the foodie moments did all the talking. The video showed Geeta Kapur cutting an assortment of brownies topped with sugary frosting and sprinkles. They were decorated with mini candles. For those wondering why a birthday cake was missing, Farah Khan explained that the dessert couldn't be delivered on time and hence the last-minute decision.





Coming to the lunch menu, it was a delicious homemade spread which was packed with comfort and flavour. Arranged beautifully on a table was a bowl of aloo checki — a type of potato curry popular in Bengal, bhindi fry, plain rice and dal tadka. We also spotted a pile of freshly baked pav and what appeared to be chicken curry. Vinegar-soaked onions were kept in a separate bowl.

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday, Geeta Kapur. Though it was on the 5th of July, you were Awol, God knows with whom?? Love you baby (red heart emoji).”







Here's another super-adorable snap of Geeta Kapoor, Farah Khan and the other birthday attendees relishing the brownies. While Geeta was being fed a spoonful, Farah Khan was licking her fingers in pure bliss. “Everyone feeding everyone except me,” read the playful caption.







Better late than never. Context: Geeta Kapur's birthday cake, which was delayed but was worth the wait. It was a decadent chocolate wonder, adorned with rich chocolate chunks, an orange wedge and gooey chocolate icing along the sides. In the image uploaded by Farah Khan, Geeta Kapur was seen ready to cut the cake. “Finally delivered,” wrote the filmmaker.

Once again, a happy belated birthday to Geeta Kapur.