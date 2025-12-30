Coffee shops are meant to be cosy spaces where people come together to unwind, share a good laugh, and of course sip on a cup of aromatic brew. But in China's Yangshuo County, there exists a coffee shop that feels more like an adventure. To reach the spot, visitors must wear proper headgear and sturdy shoes while navigating their way through a deep cave. The journey is thrilling at every step, as one has to ensure their head does not brush against the jagged stalactites hanging from above.





Recently, photographer Jerome Poirier uploaded a video on Instagram offering viewers a glimpse into this unique coffee shop, known as Earthcore Exploration. The clip opens with the digital creator entering the dark cave wearing a protective helmet. “There is no way that there is a coffee shop down here,” claimed Jerome as he made his way deeper through the cave's ridges and narrow passages, holding onto a rope for support. He went through an open space, climbed some stairs, crossed a bridge and finally reached the cafe.





Inside was a whole new world featuring natural limestone formations, stalactites and warm lighting adorning the ceilings. White-themed chairs dominate the venue, while stone-made counters blend seamlessly with the cave's interiors – merging geology with coffee culture. There were also a wide variety of coffee options served to customers. “Things we do for coffee. Getting to this coffee shop in Yangshuo was quite a journey, the most unique way we worked to get our morning coffee,” read the side note.

The internet couldn't believe its eyes.





“Very cool, but could they have let you enter from the open end?” joked a user.





“Wow, I did not expect that,” admitted another.





“Best coffee adventure ever,” noted a coffee lover.





“Long way to go for a coffee. Not for the claustrophobic,” pointed out an individual.





“Wondering how great the coffee was. Can you rate it for us?” asked one person.





Would you also like to embark on a similar adventurous coffee-drinking experience?