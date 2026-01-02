Even if you are a die-hard fish lover, you have to agree that eating it with bones requires a tiny test of patience. Every bite demands focus, and while chewing the soft, tender and flavourful flesh, your mind stays on high alert, questioning whether a sneaky bone is poking your throat or not. Safe to say fish bones might be the most common cause of food-related throat injuries. But guess what? Scientists in China seem to have found the perfect solution to the problem.





According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Aquaculture, the researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) experimented on the Gibel carp, a medium-sized freshwater fish related to both goldfish and minnows. They created a bone-free strain of the popular fish, consumed widely across China and parts of Asia. The remarkable feat was achieved by editing the runx2b gene, responsible for the formation of these tiny, intermuscular and Y-shaped bones.





The CAS team genetically edited the “Zhongke No. 6” breed. The group, led by academician Gui Jianfang, was successful in creating this bone-free variety by mapping the carp's complex genome. Findings identified the two specific genes, aka the Cgrunx2b-A and Cgrunx2b-B, causing the tricky patterns of the 80+ tiny spines, embedded in the fish's muscle.





The scientists used CRISPR/Cas9 “molecular scissors” for the gene-editing mission, snipping the genes responsible for bone growth. As a result, during the fish's embryogenesis, the gene was disabled, blocking the formation of intermuscular bones. The study confirmed that the genetic modification did not hinder the carp's skeletal development, ensuring normal growth and unchanged survival rates. Additionally, the researchers edited certain genetic alleles to create “IB-less” versions with significantly fewer bones.





The introduction of bone-free fish has implications across three key areas. First, it enables mass production compared to traditional breeds. Second, this fish variety shows greater disease resistance. Finally, it is more sustainable, requiring less feed to produce high-quality protein, thereby significantly reducing both cost and environmental impact.