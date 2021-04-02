Negative review on a public platform is nothing new to any restaurant owner. While some reviews remain genuine, we also get to see various reviews that are quite frivolous. It seems like this Chinese eatery in England is in no mood to take any such inane criticism. A local eatery in Leeds, named The Oriental Express, recently made headlines with their 'savage' response to such negative reviews. Besides having a 5-star rating on UK's online food delivery service Just Eat, this eatery also has its own share of negative reviews. And owner Alice Cheung replies back to each of the negative comment bluntly.

Some of these reviews and replies went viral on the Internet, with people sharing and re-sharing them. Here're a few witty replies that grabbed our attention too:

(

Further clarifying their stand, the restaurant took to its Facebook account to state that they don't mean to be rude with the customers. However, if anyone leaves any such "silly" reviews, they won't refrain from writing back. "Love our customers and the community your comments have been super supportive, and it helps push past the racist comments I've seen," the eatery added in their post. Here's the complete post:

The post won several hearts, with people showing support to The Oriental Express. "Used Oriental Express for years now with no problems and been very accommodating and friendly. I've offered suggestions and they were taken onboard, so what more can you ask. Although we don't eat out as often anymore; Alice always waves at my kids as they look forward to seeing her through the window. Keep up the good work," wrote one user. Another comment read, "I live in Cornwall so I can't review the food but I love your attitude, I hope this silliness will soon pass."