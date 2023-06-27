One street food that enjoys a large fan base across the country is gol gappa. This street snack has even blurred the boundaries and made appearances on the international scene with cooking shows like MasterChef Australia. Though it is known by different names like pani puri, puchka among others, the concept remains the same. It comes with a burst of flavours - tangy, spicy, sweet, and sour all at once. As these tiny flavourful creations hold a special place in our hearts, we certainly don't like people messing around with them. Unfortunately, our forever favourite gol gappa has once again fallen into the trap of bizarre food combinations. After Mirinda and fire gol gappa, we now have a chocolaty variation of this street food.

Food blogger Bhukkad Bawa shared a video on Instagram of a street vendor selling chocolate gol gappa in Jaipur. The clip opens with the man dipping two crispy suji puris into a chocolate concoction and covering them evenly. Once the puris are dried, he adds some sev and stuffs them with a small scoop of vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Next, the street vendor drizzles some flavourful liquids on top and finishes it off with more sev and black salt. "Tag your Gol Gappa Sathi and ask them to come and give you a treat of this Chocolate Gol Gappa," reads the caption of the post, which has so far garnered over 9 lakh views. Watch the full video here:

The viral video left the internet aghast. One of the Instagram users wrote, "RIP Gol Gappa." Another requested, "Please don't experiment with gol gappa." "Sev kyun dali? Kya hai chocochips dal na jab sab mitha hai toh mitha rakh (Why add sev? When everything is sweet, why not keep it sweet by adding chocolate chips?)" a person enquired. "Aisa karke golgappa ka naam kyun kharab kar re ho (Why are you spoiling the name of gol gappa with these antics)" read a comment.

Gol gappas are usually filled with either boiled potatoes and chana or chickpeas, along with chopped onions and the delicious khatta meetha pani, which leaves us drooling. However, recently, a street vendor decided to change the classic fillings by loading the gol gappas with Mirinda cold drink. Take a look:

But, that's not all. We also came across a street vendor who is making egg pani puri. Yes, you read that right. As strange as egg pani puri sounds, the preparation has left many social media users unhappy.

Which bizarre gol gappa variation will you dare to try? Let us know in the comments.