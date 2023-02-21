It seems that people are no longer satisfied with the usual version of pani puri. Nowadays, we come across many videos with vendors putting the most bizarre ingredients into puris and calling it "pani puri." One begins to wonder if it was the kind of puri or the minty green pani that defines the dish. Two days ago, a video showing the preparation of ice cream pani puri drew a lot of criticism. This was no surprise: puris filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with sweet syrups is not the kind of "meetha puri" many of us enjoy. Today, another similar video has come to light - this time with puris being filled with a black fizzy drink! This "Thums Up pani puri" has piqued the interest of a few, but the majority seem appalled by the idea.

Twitter user @MFuturewala recently posted a video showing a street food vendor making and serving this bizarre dish. He captioned it "Pani Puri lovers, here's presenting Thump's up Pani Puri...Shower your love with Thumbs down." In the video, we see the vendor pouring the fizzy drink into a bowl, adding spices and then dunking a puri into this 'pani' (can we even call it that?). He serves his creation to a woman who states what the dish is to the camera. So she was not an unsuspecting victim of this latest trend. Wondering what her reaction was? Watch the full video here:

Yes, you heard that right. She said, "Humko toh bahut badhiya laga (I liked it very much)". However, Twitter users were far from convinced by the concept. Here is what they thought of Thums Up pani puri:

"Why on earth are people experimenting with the best of foods?"

"O dear I need to brush my eyes."

"I wouldn't be able to sleep after this (for multiple reasons!)."

"It'd be like having pani puri with masala coke; won't be that bad if you ask me."

The video has received 20.6K views so far. What is your opinion of this dish? Would you be tempted to try it? Let us know in the comments.