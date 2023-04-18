The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is currently in full swing. It is considered one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world, and this year's event was particularly special for Indians as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made history. He became the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the festival and took over the stage with his electrifying performances. His fans can't seem to contain their excitement as they continue to share videos of his performance. Now, Indian dairy company Amul too joined the bandwagon to celebrate the success of the singer with their creative topical.





Amul took to Instagram to share a creative post celebrating the success of the singer. In the picture, we can see an animated version of Diljit Dosanjh dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit that he wore for his performance. "#Amul Topical: Diljit Dosanjh, first Indian artist to perform at the prestigious music and arts festival!" read the caption of the post. The text on the doodle read, "Coachella Ka Guru!" and "Desi Beats And Eats!" Take a look at the full post here:

What do you think about Amul's creative doodle? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.