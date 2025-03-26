Soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled more than 10,000 cans of their soft drink after the discovery of potential plastic contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The cans in question were specifically distributed to retailers located in Illinois and Wisconsin, US, the New York Post reported.





The recall began on March 6, 2025, when Milwaukee-based Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, alerted authorities that plastic fragments might have entered certain cans of "Coca-Cola Original." In total, 864 packs were recalled, each containing 12 cans.





The FDA classified the incident as a "Class II" recall, which indicates that the affected products could potentially cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health issues if consumed.

As per reports, no confirmed cases of injury or illness associated with the contaminated products have been publicly reported.





Though most affected products have already been removed from retail shelves, consumers are urged to verify the Coca-Cola cans they purchased by carefully checking product labelling for key identifying details.





The affected soft drink cans are marked with a unique set of product codes and manufacturing information:

The individual 12-ounce Coca-Cola cans carry the UPC code 0 49000-00634 6.

The 12-pack carton has a separate UPC code: 0 49000-02890 4.

The cans display a date code of "SEP2925MDA" and a time stamp ranging from "1100-1253."

The packaging also states, "Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313."

If you find any affected soft drink cans in your possession, the FDA advises you to refrain from consuming them. Discard the cans immediately or return them to the original retailer for a full refund or replacement product.





Coca-Cola is yet to release further details about how the possible plastic contamination occurred in the first place.