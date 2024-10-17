Minute Maid is an American brand of beverages, usually associated with lemonade or orange juice. Coca-Cola is the parent company of this brand and recently had to recall 13,152 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade sold in the US. This happened after they discovered that regular Minute Maid Lemonade containing sugar was incorrectly packaged in cartons labelled as "zero sugar", reported the New York Post. According to food solutions company Spartan Nash, the 12-ounce cans were sold in fridge packs. The cans were not mislabelled, but the outer packaging was incorrect, reported Newsweek.





The amount of sugar present in both lemonades is quite different. Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade contains 5 calories, 2g of carbs and 0g of sugar in one can, while the regular Minute Maid Lemonade contains 150 calories, 42g of carbs and 40g of sugar, reported USA Today.

The mislabelling incident posed a potential health risk for individuals with health conditions such as diabetes. The recall, initiated on September 10, 2024, affects products shipped to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall as Class II, meaning it "involves a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from use of the product." The affected drinks included cartons with the codes: FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB. The UPC code is 0 25000 12115 9.

New York Post added that Coca-Cola has since confirmed that the affected products are no longer on the market and advised customers to throw them away or return them for a full refund.