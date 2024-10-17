Karisma Kapoor constantly captivates fans with tantalising glimpses of her culinary adventures. She was in New Delhi to attend the prestigious Lakme x FDCI Fashion Week. Amid the glamour and creativity of the event, Karisma took a moment to indulge in a cosy chat. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up photo of their coffee break. The image featured two cups of perfectly whisked coffee, with a rich, frothy texture, accompanied by two tempting cookies placed on a small plate. “Coffee and Chats,” she wrote, followed by two red heart emojis. She tagged the location as New Delhi.

Also Read:Sara Tendulkar's 27th Birthday Party In Goa Was All About Food, Fun And Pink Decor - See Pics

In addition to her recent coffee outing, Karisma Kapoor shared a fun post on Instagram, showcasing her love for food and fashion. In the photo, she wore a lime green outfit that matched her avocado toast, which she humorously labelled as a "mega vibe." This moment took place on the set of India's Best Dancer. Read more here.





Karisma Kapoor recently shared her culinary experiences from Ahmedabad on Instagram, showcasing her love for food. While in the city, she indulged in a variety of traditional Gujarati dishes, sharing vibrant photos and videos with her followers. One video featured a two-tiered tray filled with chutneys, pickles, and a selection of fritters, including paneer pakoras and mirchi bhajiyas. Another post highlighted popular street foods like pav bhaji and sev puri. Inspired by her food posts, the article also provided recipes for some of the dishes she enjoyed, encouraging fans to recreate these delicious snacks at home. Read on to know more.





Before that, she delighted her followers with a glimpse of a lavish "family feast" with her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anissa Malhotra and others. She reposted a clip featuring the delicious spread on a table. The short video showed an array of mouthwatering dishes, including rice, various curries ranging from vegetarian to non-vegetarian recipes, pakodas, and what appeared to be dal makhani. Atop the video, the caption read, “Family Feast,” and needless to say, it was screaming huge. Read more here.





Also Read:Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Japan Food Diaries Include Sushi Belt, Rice Bowls And More