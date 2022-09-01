Starting from the morning to the night, we are laden with work. Be it doing household chores, office work, and whatnot. Amid this bustling schedule, we all deserve a short break to just sit back, relax, and gorge on lip-smacking snacks along with a cup of soothing tea. This combination works like a stress buster. Infact, many of us can't just go without this even for a day. Hence, the search for interesting snacks every other day is real. However, if you are following a gluten-free diet or have a gluten allergy, it may sometimes get hard for you to choose the right snacking option.





Fret not, here we bring you a list of 7 snacks that are perfect to pair with your evening tea without hampering your gluten-free diet. While speaking of health factors, these recipes are all what you need to binge, guilt-free. So, without much ado, let's head straight to the recipes. Take a look below.

Here're 7 Gluten-Free Snacks You Must Try:

1. Gluten-Free Vegan Zucchini Pasta - Our Recommendation

If you are a big-time foodie and can take out sometime from your hectic schedule to prepare a delicious meal, this recipe is the perfect fit for you. Trust us, it is worth the patience and effort. In addition to it, this recipe is not only gluten-free but is also weight-loss-friendly. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Ragi Murukku

Crispy and super delectable, this South Indian snack is perfect to keep those hunger pangs at bay. Infact, you can enjoy it with your evening tea and also to satiate your midnight cravings without any guilt. Find the recipe here.

3. Buckwheat And Ragi Cookies

We all love having cookies/biscuits with our tea. It is our go-to snack. Here we bring you a gluten-free version for making cookies. It is easy to make, quick and absolutely delicious to pair with your 'sham ki chai'. Besides being delicious, it is super nutritious too. All the credit goes to buckwheat and ragi flour. Find the recipe here.

4. Sprouts Dosa

Next up, we bring you a recipe that is loaded with protein and other essential nutrients. Made with sprouts batter, this dosa is super crispy, delectable and makes for a perfect recipe when you want to indulge in a lip-smacking South Indian spread. Find the recipe here.

5. Pan-Fried Oats Tikki

Looking for a crispy snack without hampering your diet? We have found something for you. This tikki, or cutlet, is made with the goodness of oats, protein-rich paneer, beans and carrots along with a host of spices. Click here.

6. Makhana Bhel

Tangy, sweet and spicy, this bhel recipe made with makhana, is a super delicious and healthy snacking option. You can add in any seasoning according to your preference. Find the recipe here.

7. Pizza Omelette

A combination of both health and taste, this pizza omelette recipe is one of the easiest and fuss-free recipes to relish the taste of pizza without any guilt trip. Click here.

Now that you know all the recipes, try these at home with your evening tea and let us know how you liked them in the comments below. For more such interesting recipes, stay tuned!



