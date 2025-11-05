Chai lovers, tired of green tea, masala tea, peppermint tea, and more? Here's a new desi brew in town that has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. A video shared by the Instagram page CookingShooking, run by chef Yaman Agarwal, unveils the unique recipe of cooker tea. Yes, you read that right - not in a kettle or a saucepan but in a good old pressure cooker. In the now-viral video, the chef cheerfully says in Hindi, “I make tea in the cooker, and it turns out extremely delicious. You won't believe it. Because the tea's flavor comes out very profoundly when there is pressure in the cooker.”





Ingredients to make 2 cups of tea in pressure cooker:

Half a cup of water

Ginger, cut into small pieces and properly ground in a mortar pestle

3 spoons of sugar

1-1.5 spoons of tea leaves

1.5 cups of milk

He then explains the process of preparing the cooker tea step-by-step:

You don't have to boil it too much. You have to put it all together.

After putting the milk, put the lid and whistle 2 times on medium flame. Don't boil it more than that. Otherwise, the tea will be very strong.

Let it cool down for 3-4 minutes.

At the end of the video comes a key advice from the chef himself. “Don't open the cooker while it is hot. I will open it and show you. It looks delicious. Let's filter the tea. Take care of one thing. Don't open the cooker while it is hot. If you try this recipe, you will always remember your brother,” he concludes.





The video was captioned as “Cooker me chai, jabardast banti hai. Try karna aap bhi. (Tea made in a cooker tastes excellent.) You can also try preparing it at home.”





Watch the video here:

The recipe video soon drew immense attention from foodies.





Reacting to the cooker recipe, a user said, “Mummy ni bnane dengi...bolengi 2 chai k liye pura cooker gnda kr dia (Mummy won't let me make this... She will say that this will make the whole cooker dirty for just 2 cups of tea).”





Another chimed in, “Uss din try karungi jab bartan koi aur dhoyega (I'll make that day when someone else will ).”





Someone hilariously mentioned, “Cooker na dhona pade isiliye ham chawal bhi chai wali pot mein banate hain.”





“Can we make in a geyser?” joked yet another foodie.





A social media user stated, “But who will wash the cooker?”





A person also elaborated, “This is dangerous! If tea leaves or small particles get into the pressure cooker's vent or safety valve, they can block it. This prevents steam from coming out properly and can cause excessive pressure inside. In some cases, the cooker can even burst or explode.”





Do share your thoughts about the cooker tea in the comment section.