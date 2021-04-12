Anyone who loves the iconic American sitcom 'FRIENDS' definitely remembers each and every character and their quirks. We might not know how many reruns we've seen of the popular show, but we definitely remember each and every episode, don't we? And seems like Chef Monica back again as actor Courteney Cox, who played the character on the show, is sharing some amazing recipes on Instagram, and fans can't keep calm! After winning hearts with her Halibut fish and easy lemon pasta recipes, Courteney recently took to the photo-sharing app to share a recipe video of Chicken Parmesan. We just love how quick and easy it looks like!

" I'm making Chicken parmesan, I know I'm not Italian, it is not Italian, I'm from south it's okay" she says in the video, before starting the recipe. In the caption, Courteney wrote the step-by-step recipe that includes chicken breasts pieces, marinated in a mix of eggs, garlic, salt, pepper and parsley, coated with breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese and fried till crisp. The fried chicken pieces are then baked, covered with marinara sauce and sliced mozzarella cheese to melt atop! Isn't it the next best thing to try at home? She also wrote #courteneycoox in her caption.

Courteney's easy recipe video went viral in no time with over 509,425 views on Instagram and fans were excited to see Chef Monica again. Some of them wrote "Chef Monica Gellar is back", "Monica Gellar Vibes" and "It's like looking at Monica Gellar's Instagram!" Actor Mindy Kaling too was impressed as she dropped the clapping hands emoticon.

Here's looking out for more from Chef Monica, a.k.a Courteney's recipe book!