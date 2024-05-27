Cotton candy is a beloved treat for most of us. The process of making it starts from granulated sugar and is transformed into thin strands through heating and spinning. And the end result is a fluffy cloud-like treat. Now, a video on the Internet shows us how cotton candy is turned back to sugar. In a fascinating display, the cotton candy is subjected to a reverse process, deconstructing it back into its original sugar form. In the video, the creator starts by compressing a pink cotton candy into a ball. Then, he places the ball in a pan and adds water, bringing it to a boil. He allows the syrup to cool then spreads it onto a butter paper, and puts it in the oven, allowing it to harden and crystallise in the oven. Once hardened, he breaks the crystallised syrup into smaller pink-red sugar crystals.

Also Read: Watch: Korean Vlogger Captures Parents' Heartwarming Reaction To First Tasting Of Indian Cuisine

Next, he places the pink-red sugar crystals onto a sieve positioned above a tap and pours water over them. This process washes away the colour, leaving behind white sugar crystals. He then collects these purified crystals and places them into a mixer grinder, where they are ground into fine, refined white sugar. The deconstruction process is now complete.

Take a look here:

The internet has mixed reactions to this viral video:

A user commented, “We're just going to ignore how much sugar is in an average cotton candy serving.”

Also Read: "Achi Nahi Lagi": This Mango Peels Pickle Is Getting A Thumbs Down From Foodies

Some were sceptical about the process. A user stated, “No way, you can't wash off the colour without melting the sugar. This is definitely not the same sugar.” Another agreed, asking if “Sugar is not soluble in water.” Someone else had the same concern, stating, “This is not possible. When he is rinsing, the sugar will dissolve in water.”

What do you think of this video? Share with us in the comments section.