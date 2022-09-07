What comes to your mind when we say Kashmir? The most popular answer will be the picturesque nature and mystic mountains. While we agree to it too, but did you know the cuisine here is as fascinating as the state? Kashmir region has a unique food culture where spices added to food make it different from rest of the country. We have heard about rogan josh, yakhni pulao and more. We even have acquaintance with the famous Kashmiri kahwa - The spiced green tea that adds the desired warmth to our body and comfort to the palate. There's another type of tea in Kashmir that looks pretty and tastes delicious too. It's called noon chai or pink tea. And trust us, it is actually pink in colour.





This brings up the question - what changes the colour of the tea?! Well, in layman's language, it's chemistry. If you look into the recipe, you will find baking soda is used in noon chai recipe. So, the baking soda, when it mixes with green tea leaves, turns the drink pink in colour. Sounds quite interesting, right? Besides, we use a pinch of salt and rose petal in the recipe too. Let's take a look at the recipe.





(Also Read: 11 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai)

Noon chai turns out pink in colour.

Kashmiri Noon Chai Recipe | How To Make Pink Chai:

To make a traditional pink tea, you need baking soda, salt, whole cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, almond, pistachio, dried rose petals and green tea leaves.





Now, in a pan, add two cups of water, whole spices, tea leaves, salt and baking soda and boil until it reduces to half. To it, add two cups of milk and boil for around 10 minutes. Keep stirring while the tea boils.





In a pan take two cups water, add whole spices, tea leaves, salt, and baking soda. Let this boil until reduced to half. Repeat the same process once more and boil for 10 minutes.





Finally, add some more milk, chopped nuts, boil for some time and serve. And yes, do garnish with dried rose petals for added aroma.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





So, ditch your regular chai for a day and make pink tea to give a colourful start to your day. Enjoy your day!