Viral Video: Woman Cooks Noodles In Wok While Dancing, Netizens Awestruck

There is no dearth of entertaining content on the internet. Interesting and unique videos pop up every now and then on our social media feeds. Cooking videos are also one such category of addictive videos which make for a must-watch for all foodies surfing the internet. A recently surfaced video, however, broke the norm of regular cooking videos. Foodies on the internet were in for a surprise when they saw a video of a woman cooking noodles in a wok while dancing. Take a look:
Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI
— Sarah ???? (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020
The video was shared on Twitter by user @Hinder_Surprise. It went viral and garnered 9.1 million views and counting on the micro-blogging platform. What we saw in the video was a lady making noodles in a wok while simultaneously dancing to the international hit single 'Gangnam Style' by South Korean singer PSY. The heavy pan was amazingly well-balanced by the woman, that too keeping time with the beats of the song. The impressive antics of the lady got quite a few bystanders who were there to witness the live-action and record videos too.
The viral video garnered many reactions on the internet. Twitterati was shocked to see the woman's cooking and dancing prowess while others wished the people watching it live could have been a little more enthusiastic. Take a look at the hilarious responses:
pic.twitter.com/fyC7khLYnk
— Jim OShaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) October 10, 2020
And she didn't spill a drop, damn that's some skill
— Mason D???? (@Yaboimace1) October 11, 2020
Meanwhile me trying to fix a bowl of cereal. ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/2LQol57NwZ
— Willie Adams (@ArchAndroid8701) October 10, 2020
I always just wonder what makes someone decide they're going to start doing stuff like this
— $aint $mith ???? (@SaintSmith_) October 10, 2020
I'll have what she's having.
— Ball & Chain ???????? ???????? *Climate *Healthcare 2020???? (@StoneBall3) October 11, 2020
Next customer;
“Erm...Can I have mine without the pan-swinging stuff? Just a bit of soy sauce will be fine”
— Colm Nugent (@Wigapedia) October 10, 2020
I love how unimpressed some of the audience are ????????— James Lilley (@JLilley86) October 10, 2020
Some people also wondered how much practice the lady would have done prior to her performance. What did you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below!
