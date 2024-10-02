Maggi noodles are the ultimate comfort food, known for their ability to lift our spirits and satisfy late-night cravings. While various companies have introduced different instant noodle flavours over the years, nothing quite compares to the OG Maggi. In recent years, there has been a surge of viral videos showcasing unconventional Maggi fusions, from Mango Maggi to Rooh Afza Maggi, Pani Puri Maggi, and even Paan Masala Maggi. Now, a new Instagram post introduces a unique take on this beloved dish: Roti Maggi.

The video starts with dietitian Mac Singh taking leftover rotis and cutting them into noodle-like strips using scissors. He then heats a metal pot on the stove and lightly sprays it with oil. Next, he adds sliced onions, green chillies and tomato puree to the pan. Following this, he incorporates spices such as salt, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder, mixing everything together. Once the flavours meld, he adds the roti noodles to the pan and thoroughly combines them with the sauce before plating the dish in a bowl. Watch the video below:

While the dish is definitely healthier than Maggi noodles, the recipe sparked a debate about whether it can be called "Roti Maggi" since no Maggi was involved in its making. One user said, "Maggi without Maggi." Another added, "Isn't it just roti?" Someone else commented, "We've been making this since childhood." Others seemed impressed with the food experiment, with one saying, "Wow, great! I also cooked something like this, but it was a bit different." Someone chimed in, pointing out that it doesn't seem healthier than Maggi as both dishes contain gluten. "Will definitely try this," read another comment.

Would you try this Roti Maggi? Let us know your thoughts on this dish in the comments section below.