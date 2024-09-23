Lentils are a household favourite in Indian kitchens. These protein-packed legumes are well known for their health benefits. According to research, lentils, or dals, offer the second-highest protein-per-calorie ratio of any legume, after soybeans. A study published as part of the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) linked lentils to reduced blood pressure. If you're keen on incorporating lentils into your diet, content creator Francesca Tiegh has the perfect recipe. In a detailed video on Instagram, she demonstrates a super-easy method for preparing tasty and healthy crispy lentils.

In her caption, Francesca Tiegh called crispy lentils, “the perfect crunchy topping”. “I put them on everything but they're especially great on salads and with roasted vegetables,” she added. The ingredients required include canned or pre-cooked lentils, olive oil, salt and “other seasonings of your choice”. To prepare crispy lentils, Francesca recommends preheating the oven to 200C/392F. After that, the lentils must be drained, before adding them to a baking tray with baking paper. Seasoning with olive oil and salt comes next.

The final few steps involve mixing “everything to ensure they are coated well. Roast in the oven for around 25 to 30 minutes, tossing them from time to time to ensure they get crispy on all sides. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for about a week or in the fridge for a few weeks, always best to check and smell!” Reactions were quick to follow. “I've been wanting to try crispy lentils! Looks amazing,” commented an eager food enthusiast.

Echoing a similar sentiment another wrote, “Looks fantastic! Love crunchy lentils” A person called crispy lentils “the perfect snack” “We already eat them in India. We call them masoor daal namkeen. But they are fried. You shared the healthy version. Will try,” shared a person. “I use sumac and or zatar, and paprika as seasoning,” revealed someone else. A comment read, “Sounds delicious! Love the idea of adding crunch to dishes” An individual wanted to know, “How long do these last for? I assume in a sealed container at room temperature?”

Would you try making this crispy lentil snack at home? Tell us in the comments section below!