Summer in India is often defined by seasonal flavours that evoke nostalgia and jamun is one of the fruits most closely associated with those memories. Celebrating the arrival of the purple-hued fruit, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna unveiled a special drink dedicated to actor Mrunal Thakur. The refreshing concoction combines fresh jamun puree with yuzu lemon, kewra and black salt. It is finished with a chilli masala rim.





Sharing the drink-making process on Instagram, Khanna wrote, "Every summer in India, the arrival of jamun feels like a secret whispered by the season itself. The fruit carts turn purple. Children's tongues turn purple. Even memories seem to carry that deep violet stain. Today, we recreate that nostalgia through 'Mrunal' – a refreshing blend of fresh jamun purée, yuzu lemon, kewra, and black salt."





The chef also expressed gratitude to Mrunal Thakur for being part of the journey behind the creation. The actress also made an appearance in the video to taste test her namesake drink and described it as "yum".

Last month, Vikas Khanna brought Odisha's Dahibara Aloodum to his NYC restaurant Bungalow and the response was immediate and overwhelming. Many guests tried it for the first time and liked the flavours. Khanna posted a video showing people enjoying the dish. Due to the good turnout and requests to bring it back, the team kept serving it past the original dates.





In the caption, the chef wrote, "For CELEBRATING INDIA, we are honoring one dish from one region for one day. Yesterday, we were completely sold out of our version of Odisha's iconic Dahi Bara Aloo Dum. But because of the overwhelming love and special requests from our guests, Team Bungalow is extending it for one more day. So tonight, we continue serving this extraordinary delicacy from the streets of Cuttack to the East Village of New York. A dish rooted in memory, spice, comfort, and celebration."

What do you think will be Vikas Khanna's next dish? Let us know in the comments below.