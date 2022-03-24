Want to know about Deepika Padukone's latest food craving? The actress has dropped a photo of her recent indulgence. And, guess what? It's super relatable. Can you guess the dish? Deepika recently dived into a plate of pizza. Isn't that the best midweek indulgence one could have? She posted a photo of the pizza slices on Instagram. The pizza oozed with cheese and had delectable tomato slices on the top. We also noticed other garnishing ingredients sprinkled on top. Deepika captioned the image, "Drools." We don't know about you, but we are loving Deepika's indulgence.





Earlier, Deepika Padukone's husband actor Ranveer Singh had revealed to us a few details about her cooking skills. And, fans loved to hear it. During a question-and-answer session, Ranveer was asked whether or not he liked the food cooked by Deepika. To this, the actor answered, “Love it! She's an amazing cook! My multitalented baby." This didn't stop here. Later, the actress posted Ranveer's response on Instagram Stories and wrote on it, "Trying to earn brownie points for?" Read more about it here.





Deepika Padukone has often shared images of her food adventures. A few months ago she posted a photo of a variety of dishes laid out on a table and tagged Baahubali fame south Indian actor Prabhas. She used the hashtag “Project K”. The table was laid out in true rustic style. Among the dishes, we saw what looked like biryani, dal makhana, gajar ka halwa, and a chocolate dessert among others. Deepika also used the hashtag, “if you know you know”. Click here to take a look.





Deepika Padukone's food diaries are scattered with fun posts too. The actress loves to keep it light and funky on social media. Once she posted the photo of a belan and wrote, "What is this device (available in the kitchen) used for?” She gave these options for answers, "Roti banana (to make chapatis), andaa pakaana (to cook eggs), pati ke der se ghar aane par uski pitaayi karna (to beat the husband if he came back home late), and, gully cricket mein bat ki tarah kaam aana (to be used as a bat for gully cricket).” Take a look at it here.





What do you think of Deepika Padukone's culinary adventures?