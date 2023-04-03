Summers are here in full swing and so is the need to indulge in juicy mangoes. This bright yellow fruit has a sweet and tropical flavour, making it a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat. Be it a glass of creamy mango lassi or a bowl of freshly-churned mango ice cream - we simply cannot get enough of this summer delight. And it seems to be the same for actress Deepika Padukone. If you follow her on social media, you would know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with her foodie diaries. Today, she dropped a picture of a bowl of juicy mangoes on Instagram and left us drooling. "Tis the season," she captioned the post. She also added a drooling face emoji along with it. Take a look:





Looks so delicious, doesn't it? If you are like us, then this photo has surely left you craving for some mangoes too. Hence, we thought of sharing some of our best mango recipes that you can relish at home this summer season. From mango rabri, lassi to popsicles, smoothie and more, we are sure you'll absolutely love these summer delights. Click here for the recipes.





Well, this is not the first time that the Bollywood diva has shared a glimpse of her culinary trails. Earlier in December, she took to Instagram to share a photo of one of her sinful indulgences. Can you guess what it was? Let us spill the beans for you - it was a slice of gooey chocolate cake! Deepika Padukone mentioned that this is how she likes treating herself "at the end of a long but magical day". Read more about it here.





After breaking box office records with the release of 'Pathaan', Deepika Padukone will next be seen making a cameo in the action-thriller film 'Jawan' directed by Atlee Kumar. Apart from this, she is also working on another action film titled 'Fighter' starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to release on January 25, 2024.