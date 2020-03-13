Delhi Restaurant Gets Flak On Denying Entry To Customer In Ethnic Wear

Restaurant denies entry to a customer wearing Indian ethnic wear.

Highlights A Delhi restaurant denied entry to a customer due to dress code

The customer was wearing Indian clothes due to which entry was denied

The video of the incident went viral on Twitter

Restaurants aren't just about the food anymore. They aim to create a 360 degree immersive experience complete with décor, lighting and ambience. In the bid to attract a certain kind of crowd and maintain the vision and experience of the restaurant, certain chains expect the customers to be dressed a certain way. For instance, a few restaurants ascribe the dress code to be smart casuals. Sometimes certain restaurants disallow entry in slippers and shorts. But one restaurant in Delhi took it a bit too far to the liking of a customer, who was in Indian ethnic wear and was refused entry. Take a look at the video:





@bishnoikuldeep My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand! pic.twitter.com/ZtJJ1Lfq38



— Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 10, 2020

The video posted by Twitter user Sangeeta Nag went viral on the microblogging website. The restaurant in question was Kylin and Ivy in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The video saw her asking the restaurant staff if she was being refused entry on the basis of her being dressed in Indian clothes. The staff in question confirmed the same.

The tweet by Sangeeta Nag read, "My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows 'smart casuals' but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!"





Twitterati soon reacted to the video, with the likes of verified users too joining in the debate. Some users expressed their anger on seeing a customer treated this way and being discriminated against simply for wearing Indian ethinc wear. They called for a boycott on the restaurant and giving it a poor rating on food aggregator app Zomato. Other users, however, couldn't see what the fuss was about. Take a look at some of the reactions:





What the hell! If this Kylin & Ivy or any other restaurant still follow such colonial practices of not allowing guests wearing ethnic clothes, their licences should be immediately cancelled. Shame! @ArvindKejriwal@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/JdIdc4apiu



— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) March 11, 2020

So sad. We can't wear Indian clothes in India. So bad.



— Ashu (@muglikar_) March 11, 2020

It's highly deplorable! Delhi Govt must take a serious note!



— Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) March 11, 2020

Restaurants have "DRESS CODES" as well, don't make unnecessary fuss out of it.



— समूह-राई 🗡️ (@Oye_lambu) March 11, 2020

nothing wrong in it..there is always. Right to admissions reserved..restaurant is right



— Vineet (@bsetrader) March 11, 2020

The management of the restaurant apologised to the Twitter user, which she shared on the same thread. They said that it was a stance that a new staff member took by himself and this sort of discrimination is not allowed by them as a chain or even as a standalone restaurant.





