Dhoni Set To Export Vegetables From His Ranchi Farmhouse To Dubai

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been one trend setting celebrity. From his unique gaming strategy to his hair-styles and hobbies - Dhoni is amazing us all since years. After a successful cricketing career for almost 16 years, he took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Since then, he is seen indulging in various conventional and unconventional activities. One such amazing venture is farming in his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Dhoni has been growing organic fruits and vegetables on almost a 10-acre land in his 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi.





The fruits and vegetables grown in this land include cabbage, tomatoes, strawberries, peas and more. The cabbages and tomatoes from this farm are said to have a huge demand in Ranchi's local market.

















It seems like the 39-year-old cricketer is all set to take this farming business to a global platform. As per reports doing the rounds on internet, these vegetables will soon be sold in Dubai market. The consignment of Dhoni's farm-grow organic food for Dubai market is said to be in the final stage. The agency, who would sell these vegetables in the UAE, has also been finalised. This agency is also responsible for distributing several Indian fruits and vegetables in the Gulf countries. It is further reported that Jharkhand's Agriculture Department has taken up the responsibility of sending these fresh organic produces from Ranchi to the UAE.





Dhoni, who made a comeback to cricket with IPL 2020 in the UAE (after 2019 ICC World Cup), is currently in Dubai, vacationing with family. He recently hosted a dinner for newlyweds cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanasree Verma, who also happen to be in Dubai for their honeymoon.











