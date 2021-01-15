Diljit Dosanjh Cooks Classic Pongal For The Festival, His Recipe Is The One To Steal!

Diljit won us over with not just his cooking skills but also with his witty one-liners.

If there's one celebrity who never fails to impress the internet (be it with his work or his wittiness), it has to be Diljit Dosanjh. The singer and actor - who was last seen in the movie 'Good Newwz' - not just loves to eat his heart out but also loves to cook. From poha to palak paneer, Diljit keeps his fans updated about his kitchen shenanigans. And more than anything else, it is his constant commentary explaining each step of his recipe that is hilarious and goes viral each time!





In his latest cooking shenanigan, Diljit was seen celebrating the south Indian festival Pongal by making the breakfast dish of Ven Pongal at home. And yet again, Diljit won us over with not just his cooking skills but also with his witty one-liners.





(Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's Palak Paneer Recipe Makes Netizens Go LOL)





He began by wishing everyone a happy Pongal in Hindi and shared how he is making a healthy Pongal "which might be sweet or savoury but would be definitely good!", says the actor in his video.





He then introduced his three main ingredients to cook Pongal- "dal, chawal and acchi neeyat".

He started lightly dry-roasting the dal on very low flame and this is what he had to say about how lightly it should be roasted -





After it was cooked, Diljit then prepared the tadka too with what he called '5 Shaktiyan' or '5 powers' for Pongal written in Punjabi. It included the spices cumin, asafoetida, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves and black pepper. He tossed these with pine nuts and pumpkin seeds to give a healthier spin to the Pongal which was cooked entirely in desi ghee instead of oil.





The final result was indeed a yummy-looking treat which would make you drool too! Look at the picture below:





The final result looked delicious for sure.

Going by the end result, seems like Diljit definitely stood his promise of making a delicious Pongal!





A harvest festival to mark sun's transition towards north, Pongal is a three-day festival which also coincides with Lohri and Makar Sankranti. It is celebrated across Tamil Nadu by feasting on various mouth-watering dishes including Pongal.







