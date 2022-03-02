Diljit Dosanjh has a flair for entertainment - apart from making us fall for his adorable roles in 'Udta Punjab', 'Honsla Rakh' and 'Good Newwz', he has also wooed us with his beautiful voice and jovial personality. Other than being a sought-after superstar, did you know that Diljit is quite the self-confessed foodie as well? And not just the kind who loves to eat, but the kind who loves to cook too! If you are wondering what Diljit has been cooking in his kitchen recently, we have just the answer for you.





Singer, songwriter, actor - the multitalented Diljit Dosanjh often uploads entraining videos from his kitchen diaries. From cooking breakfast for himself to preparing meals for his friends, Diljit often gives us peaks into his super fun kitchen sessions. The actor is back in India and has recently uploaded another cooking video, where he can be seen preparing a drool-worthy paneer dish.





In the video, Diljit can be seen preparing a paneer curry of sorts. He is accompanied by his friends and the bunch can be seen dancing around while cooking the dish. He ends the video by garnishing the dish with some coriander in the famous 'salt-bae' action and showcases the delicious results of his cooking experiment. He captioned the video "Banto de dhabe te murgi 7.5 di. Although, it's paneer, not chicken. P.S. - No Chicken was harmed during the making of this reel.. Paneer jaroor hurt hoyea". Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh has presented us with his amazing cooking skills. Before this, the singer had uploaded a video of him making a delicious street style chilli paneer. You can read all about it here.





Diljit's cooking diaries never fail to put a smile on our faces. We cannot wait to see more fun and amusing content from the actor. What do you think about Diljit's cooking videos, let us know in the comments below.