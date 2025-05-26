Diljit Dosanjh's foodie posts always resonate with food lovers, and his latest one is no exception. On Sunday, the singer-actor shared on Instagram his idea of indulgence - a delicious-looking platter of several dishes that he enjoyed with his team. In the video, Diljit showcased a bowl of Gotu Kola Sambol, a Sri Lankan salad also known as pennywort salad or Centella Asiatica leaves salad. It is made with finely chopped Gotu Kola leaves mixed with ingredients such as onion, tomato, chilli, grated coconut, and lime juice. Sitting a little apart from the salad were two bowls of aloo gobhi and avocado.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story below:

In the next video, we could also see a platter of fruits, including watermelon, apples, grapes, and yoghurt. There were two slices of avocado toast on the table. Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh is a true-blue foodie. In his previous Instagram post, the singer was seen making coffee, while we also get a glimpse of his cook busy making eggs. Diljit, as always, added a fun twist, saying, "Yeah, what's up? Today is frothing day." Next, he was seen preparing bread in a toaster to add some crunch to his delicious breakfast. "The world is in a roasting mood, but I'm in a toasting mood, buddy," he added. The video doesn't end here either. "Yeah, anda (egg) on the pan-da, mixed with tamatar (tomato)," Diljit said in a funny English accent. Then, the singer's cook can be seen grooving with him while serving a glass of juice. Check it out below:

We're in awe of Diljit Dosanjh's food videos. What do you think he'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!