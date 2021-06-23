No matter what the weather or the situation is, Indians love having a cup of chai. To us, a good kadak chai is like therapy. Whether you are stressed or tired, a cup of chai can set everything straight. Chai is an all-time constant for us, and with it also comes some delicious snacks. From kachoris and samosas to chakli and rusks, these savoury snacks go well with our beloved cup of chai. But how far would you go to pair snacks with your chai? While we love fried things, Diljit Dosanjh might have gone offbeat with his choice of snack.





The Punjabi singer is known to share glimpses of his life on his Instagram, and if there is one thing that we have learned from his stories, Diljit loves having food and cooking it as well! Recently posted on his Instagram stories, Diljit Dosanjh took his Instagram handle and posted a story of his piping hot cup of chai with a ladoo! In his story, the singer wrote "Laddu Te Chaa v Kiney Ban Jaana". Take a look:

Instagram story by Diljit Dosanjh

Which favourite snack would you like to have with your masala chai? Tell us in the comment section below! Take a look at our favourite tea-time snacks here.