The world of restaurants and dining out has transformed enormously in the post-pandemic era. We have seen how eateries are enforcing social distancing and contactless dining in their own unique way. The idea of having an automated server is no longer an alien or foreign concept and is slowly becoming a reality. So many restaurants are hiring robot waiters or inventing apps that can be operated without the need for human staff. And now, a restaurant in Ottawa, Canada has come up with an adorable cat robot that serves Sushi and more in the most intriguing way possible. Take a look:

(Also Read: Incredible! Robot Delivering Milk, Eggs To Residents In Singapore)





Hockey Sushi is the name of the restaurant located in the West End of the Canadian capital city. You can easily find a variety of Japanese rolls, Sushi and some Chinese delights as well on their menu. You would need to make a reservation prior to your visit and can even book an all-you-can-eat offer from their menu.





Once you place your order through a tablet, the robot server named Bella will bring it to your table. She can carry multiple plates for different restaurant tables and follows a set path based on the restaurant's setup. The adorable robot with a cat-like appearance even smiles and announces your order, according to NarCity. Once you press 'Finish' it goes away to complete the next order.

Internet users loved the idea of the cat robot serving delicious Sushi with a smile. "Getting served by a robot is so much fun! The kids absolutely loved that! Is that the future," wrote one user. Another one thought that this was a great way to get rid of extra tips to waiters. "Say bye-bye to service charge now," said a user.





What did you think of the adorable cat robot serving Sushi? Tell us in the comments.