How many of our favourite treats are too many? Whether it is crispy fritters, gooey desserts, or cheesy snacks - we all have that one go-to indulgence we can not resist. But going overboard with these cravings can lead to unwanted side effects like weight gain, blood sugar spikes or digestive issues like bloating, indigestion, or constipation. That is where nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar steps in, offering a scientific yet simple trick for portion control - so you can enjoy your favourites without overdoing it.





Sharing a video on Instagram, she writes, "If you are guilty of eating mindlessly, the Jordan formula can help. An easy way to enjoy every bite without guilt or gas. From 'The common sense diet'."





What is the Jordan formula, you ask? In the video, Rujuta explains, "Something that you use when you know that you're eating something that's your favourite and you cannot resist." She adds, "So you take one sabudana vada, but at all points of time, you want to eat all of the sabudana vada. So, how do you decide how many do you eat?" and continues, "Keep one and then eat the second one only if you're sure that you can also eat the third one. If you feel you cannot eat the third one but want only two, then you deny yourself the second and stay with one. That's how you stay within the limits of eating correctly."

Rujuta further explains, "But if you can eat three, then you allow yourself the second one and also eat the third one. Now you want the fourth one, then you ask yourself, 'Can I also eat the fifth one?' If the fifth one seems too much, then you also don't allow yourself the fourth one and stick to the third one."





Wrapping it up, she says, "The Jordan formula is essentially about not going even with everything that you want to eat and keeping it at the odd number. Enjoy your meals."





Take a look at the video here:

While many found the formula fascinating, it did leave some users scratching their heads.





One person commented, "Very interesting and insightful."





Another said, "Lol this is exactly the way our senses work... And you're doing it so elaborately hope this goes direct into people's head.. Love this dear Mentor."





Someone joked, "And here I thought the Jordan formula was 'itni si chutney mein 2 samose khau main'."





"And few will think (no one is going to admit in front of others) I want to/ can eat all then I will leave only 1 behind," read a hilarious comment.





On the flip side, a user shared, "I'm sorry but this makes no sense."





Another added, "I'm very confused...is it only me? I really want to understand this though."





"So if someone wants and can eat whole should they eat 11 of those 12?" asked one more user.





Did the video leave you stunned with this unique formula for portion control? Tell us in the comments.