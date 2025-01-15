We all know diet plays a significant role in weight loss. As 2025 begins, many people have set goals to shed extra kilos and adopt healthier lifestyles. From counting calories to trying trendy meals, everyone is searching for the key to sustainable weight loss. But there's a twist - what works for your friend might not work for you. This is because not all diets are designed equally. So, how can you tell if your diet is truly helping or quietly derailing your efforts? To address this question, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three key signs that indicate your diet might not be working.





Here Are 3 Signs You Might Be Following the Wrong Diet:

1. Your Diet Relies on Cloud Kitchens

According to Diwekar, if your diet depends on food from a cloud kitchen and cannot be prepared in your kitchen, it's not ideal for your health. Additionally, if your diet is limited to foods with English names, such as Greek yoghurt, avocado, and quinoa, rather than items from your local cuisine, it might not lead to sustainable weight loss.

2. Your Diet Includes More Supplements Than Food

Many people rely on supplements to meet their nutritional needs, but Diwekar advises against this approach, especially if supplements outweigh actual food in your diet. Consuming too many supplements without enough real food can harm your mental and gut health. This imbalance won't aid your weight loss efforts or help you achieve long-term results.

3. Mealtimes Have Become Stressful

Has your diet disrupted the peace during meals? Do you constantly question whether you should have another serving? Are you endlessly scrolling through social media to compare your progress with others? If yes, Diwekar suggests that such a diet is neither practical nor sustainable.

What to Keep in Mind

Your diet should fit your lifestyle and routine, not the other way around. Remember, there's no such thing as quick weight loss. Sustainable weight loss happens gradually, ensuring you remain healthy and fit in the long run, not just for a few months.

What to Avoid on a Weight Loss Journey

Now that you know the signs of an unsuitable diet, here are five things Diwekar advises avoiding during your weight loss journey:

Making Weight Loss Your Only Focus: Constantly thinking about weight loss without seeing immediate results can lead to frustration. Viewing Adjustment Time as Failure: Your body takes at least three months to respond to consistent changes, so give your diet time to show results. Treating Exercise as a Chore: Be enthusiastic about exercising, but remember that it cannot make up for an unhealthy diet. Feeling Guilty About Eating Your Favourite Foods: Don't criminalise eating foods you enjoy. Indulging occasionally is perfectly fine. Overusing Fitness Trackers: Obsessively tracking steps and calories can lead to frustration. Instead, focus on consistency and allow results to come naturally.

