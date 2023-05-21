Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's most popular young stars. Not only does she enjoy traveling, but also loves to explore different cuisines. Recently, she visited Istanbul due to some work commitments. To bid farewell to the city, she shared a post on Instagram, which exuded her love for food. As expected, her beloved cup of coffee took center stage in the lovely upload. Disha is known to enjoy her coffee with a side of cookies, particularly chocochip cookies. So, it came as no surprise to see the delightful combination featured in the post. "Will miss you Istanbul," she captioned the story. Take a look:

If Disha Patani's coffee indulgence has left you craving your own cuppa, we've got you covered with a variety of coffee recipes to try. Whether you prefer a classic cappuccino or a creative mint-infused concoction, these recipes will satisfy your coffee cravings. Click here for the recipes.

This is not the only foodie post we've seen from Disha recenty. The actress recently treated herself to a delicious Korean delicacy. Can you guess what it was? A delectable bowl of Korean noodles! Disha shared a captivating snapshot of her meal on Instagram Stories. The image showcased mouth-watering noodles immersed in a rich, red-hued broth, adorned with delectable rice cakes. Read all about her yummy meal here.

And let's not overlook the mouth-watering Korean barbecue extravaganza! Disha Patani delighted her followers by sharing a photo of a sizzling hot bowl of what appeared to be Tteok-bokki, a scrumptious simmered Korean rice cake curry. The dish was adorned with slices of boiled eggs and garnished with chopped spring onions, enhancing its flavors and presentation. If you want to read the full story, click here.





What do you think of Disha Patani's foodie diaries? Do let us know in the comments section below.