Diwali 2024 is here and we cannot contain our excitement. From making rangolis and putting up lanterns to buying sweets and planning parties, many of us look forward to different parts of Diwali celebrations. But for foodies, nothing beats the opportunity to indulge in a wide variety of sweets and snacks. Shilpa Shetty, who has always been a true foodie at heart, recently hinted at what she is going to enjoy this festive season. She took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a giant thali filled with festive delights.





The platter seems to contain a good mix of sweet, salted and spiced treats. There are some classic Diwali mithai and namkeen, including karanji (gujiya), besan laddoo, motichoor laddoo, shankarpali, namak pare, kachori, mathri and others. There are also different dry fruits and what looks to be chocolate pieces on the thali. Shilpa Shetty simply added two hashtags on the picture: #happydiwali and #diwalisweets. Take a look at the screengrab below:

Shilpa Shetty never fails to give us a glimpse into her festivities during the year. Before this, she had shared a reel during Navratri 2024. She wished her followers for Ashtami and Navami 2024 and also shared how she celebrated the festival. In the video, we can observe Shilpa performing Kanjak Poojan or Kanya Puja. Young girls are being served in honour of this tradition. Shilpa is seen distributing crispy puris to the seated girls. Their plates are also filled with other festive treats: sukha kala chana, halwa, laddoo and a banana. Click here to read the full story.



