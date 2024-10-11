Navratri is coming to an end soon. People across the country are celebrating with great enthusiasm and delicious food, of course. Several Bollywood celebrities have also shared glimpses of their outings for Navratri and Durga Puja. From enjoying homemade treats to indulging in community "bhog" meals at pandals, our favourite celebs are choosing to mark the occasion in different ways. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish her followers for Ashtami and Navami 2024 and also share how she celebrated the festival.





In the reel, we can see Shilpa performing Kanjak Poojan or Kanya Puja. This ritual typically involves worshipping young girls as forms of the goddess Durga. In the video, we see numerous little ones being served by Shilpa Shetty in honour of this tradition. She is seen distributing crispy puris to the seated girls. Their plates are also filled with other festive treats: sukha kala chana, halwa, laddoo and a banana. In one shot, Shilpa can be seen kneeling down in front of a kid and feeding her a morsel of the dish. The little guests are also observed receiving gift packages, which is common practice during Kanya Puja. Take a look below:







