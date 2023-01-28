Rakul Preet Singh welcomed the new year in Phuket and shared so many postcards from her vacation. Even though Rakul is back to the hustle and bustle of the B-town, she is missing Thailand and its yummy food. How do we know? Well, her throwback has done all the talking. Sharing a page from her Thailand diaries, Rakul posted a snap of herself, seconds before she dug into a plateful of mango sticky rice. Dressed in her casual best, she posed with the meal in one hand and a fork in the other. The million-dollar smile on Rakul's face is proof of her love for mango sticky rice. “The joy of mango sticky rice,” read the caption of the post.

Take a look:

Let us tell you, the recipe for mango sticky rice is not complex at all. All you have to do is mix boiled sticky rice with coconut milk. Serve it with mangoes by the side. Many a time, people prefer making a mango puree or a spicy mango sauce and drizzling it on top of the rice. (Just like Rakul Preet Singh)

Our recipe stays true to the classic taste, therefore we just slice the mangoes and have it along with the coconut milk-infused rice.

Mango Sticky Rice Recipe

Step 1. Heat coconut milk with salt and sugar. Give it a good mix. Bring it to boil till the milk thickens.

Step 2. Pour this milk onto the cooked sticky rice. Once again, mix everything evenly.

Step 3. Transfer the rice, infused with coconut milk, to a plate. Chop some slices of ripe mangoes and place them by the side.

Step 4. Once the plate is ready, pour a small amount of sugar and salt-infused coconut milk on the rice. You can also sprinkle some sesame seeds to finish it off.

What did you think of Rakul Preet Singh's indulgence? Tell us in the comments.